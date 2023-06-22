Templeton School – Gender & Locker/Bathroom Use 06.22.2023

A Templeton school board study session took place Tuesday night at Templeton middle school. The one item on this session’s agenda was a discussion of legal information on gender and locker/restroom use. The first two and a half hours of the meeting comprised of public comments regarding this issue.

The heated public comment was followed by a legal presentation by Shauna Cunningham of Cunningham Law Group. Cunningham presented legal legislation the school district is required to follow, citing a California education code and Templeton administrative regulation that mandate students must be allowed to participate in activities and be permitted access to sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.

The school board then turned to discussion of possible solutions, such as installing changing stalls in locker rooms, gender-neutral, single-use restrooms, or hiring restroom monitors.

As this was a study session, there was no action made by the school board after discussion.