More CA Laws Going Into Effect This Year 01.03.2024

Here are several more laws that have gone into effect since the start of the new year.

SB 731 requires an employer to notify an employee at least 30 days in advance if they are required to return to work in person.

SB 673 establishes the “ebony alert,” an active alert for black youth who have been reported missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.

SB X1-2 authorizes the state energy resources conservation and development commission to set a maximum gross gasoline refining margin. A penalty will be established for any companies that exceed the refining margin. The bill will also require oil refiners to include further information in reports they currently provide to the commission.