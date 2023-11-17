2 Cal Poly Students Arrested for Possession of Guns & Ammo 11.17.2023

A Clery Act notification emailed to students and staff of Cal Poly yesterday states that late last week, two Cal Poly students were arrested after police found them in possession of a shotgun and a loaded, concealed pistol.

The notice says officers responded to hearing gunshot noises near the Poly Canyon Village area, and received 911 calls from residents around the same time. The officers found Charles Hojaboom and Brandon Pham in possession of a loaded pistol and shotgun. The two students were arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges. Police also searched their on-campus residence, locating additional weapons.

According to the notice, both students have since been released from custody on bail, but are barred from campus.