2020 Burn Season Opens 1.09.2020

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services has officially opened the fire hazard reduction burn season.

The burn day status, whether it is a permissive burn day or not, changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Atascadero residents must obtain the daily burn day status by calling (805) 461-5070, option 8.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services strongly encourages residents to utilize alternative forms of disposal, such as the waste alternatives’ green waste recycling container or the Chicago grade landfill. Burning should be used as a last resort.

Copies of Atascadero’s burn regulations and various waste alternative programs are available on our website at: www.atascadero.org Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services has a zero tolerance policy and will issue citations for violations of the burning regulations.

If you would like further information regarding this press release, please feel free to contact Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services at (805) 461-5070.