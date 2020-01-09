Other Stories This Thursday 1.09.2020

A man arrested at San Luis Obispo city hall while trying to meet with mayor Heidi Harmon. The man allegedly assaulted a staff worker when he tried to charge into Harmon’s office. He was wrestled to the ground by city manager Derek Johnson.

San Luis Obispo police release the name of a woman whose body was found on a sidewalk Saturday. 29-year-old Nicole Cordone was being treated for several ongoing medical issues at the time of her death. An autopsy found no sign of trauma or foul play.

The California supreme court rejects an automatic appeal by convicted serial killer Rex Allan Krebs. 20 years ago, Krebs murdered two young students in San Luis Obispo and buried them in shallow graves near his home in Avila Valley. He’s trying to avoid execution. He’s been on death row in San Quentin for nearly 20 years.

Cancer deaths in the US are down dramatically. Researchers yesterday report the largest-ever one year decline in the US cancer death rate. They credit advances in lung-tumor treatment.