Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Paso Robles helped sort through 24 pallets of dry and canned food from the Mormon church’s Salt Lake City headquarters yesterday morning.

The forty thousand pounds of food were donated to ten local nonprofits, including ECHO of Paso Robles and Atascadero, Mission San Miguel, Lumina Alliance, Resilient Souls, the Salvation Army, and more.

The church also made separate donations to the SLO Food Bank.