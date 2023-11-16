Templeton Schools Placed Under False Alarm Lockdown 11.16.2023

Templeton middle school, Vineyard elementary school, and Templeton high school were all placed under lockdown yesterday morning in response to reports of a “suspicious subject” on campus.

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office says two males were seen close to where agriculture animals are kept on school grounds. After searching the campus, the two suspects were identified as high school students with pellet guns, and the lockdowns were lifted as false alarms.

No further information is available at this time.