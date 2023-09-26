2nd Suspect For Car Burglary in SLO Arrested 9.26.2023

Early last week, the San Luis Obispo police department arrested 28-year-old Joy Delores Thompson of Paso Robles for burglary and ID theft.

Thompson was reportedly involved with 23 total burglaries at the Bob Jones trailhead parking lot and the Reservoir Canyon trailhead parking lot.

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office said in a release yesterday that the Paso Robles police department arrested the second suspect wanted in connection with the vehicle burglaries.

The Paso Robles police department arrested 37-year-old Andre Stoner of Paso Robles on unrelated charges.