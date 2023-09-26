Templeton School Board Meeting Thursday 9.26.2023

The Templeton school board will be meeting on Thursday at around 6:15 in the evening.

The school board will have a public hearing on the sufficiency of its instructional materials near the start of its meeting. The Paso Robles school board’s special meeting for instructional materials is scheduled for October 10th. The board will also give staff direction regarding locker room and restroom retrofitting. The school board previously wanted to identify the feasibility and cost to add private changing spaces in locker rooms at its middle and high school, increasing privacy levels in student restrooms, and gender-neutral, single-use bathrooms.

The board will be given the estimated cost of installing private changing areas in its for locker rooms and modifying its restrooms across the school district, then provide direction to staff.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.