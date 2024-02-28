Pile Burns in SLO County This Week 02.28.2024

Pile Burning 2.27.24

Cal Fire announced that this week, burns will be taking place in three locations of San Luis Obispo county.

Two burns will be taking place in Cambria. The first will be near Main street and Burton drive, burning 17 piles of french broom vegetation.

Tomorrow, 50 piles of french broom vegetation will be burned near Cambria Pines road. The last burn will be 20 piles, and is expected to take place near Yaro Creek, north of Pozo and east of Santa Margarita. Burns are expected to begin at 9:30 in the morning each day and conclude by 4 in the afternoon, but may be rescheduled if conditions are not suitable for good consumption.

Smoke may be visible in the areas of Cambria, Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill and Santa Margarita.