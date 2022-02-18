3 Guilty Pleas in 2019 Oceano Murder Case 02.18.2022

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that three men accused of a deadly shooting in Oceano in 2019 entered guilty pleas.

The DA’s office says evidence showed that Robert Garay and Gabriel Garay were riding in a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Jara when the three men came upon Daniel Fuentes riding his bicycle. The three men got out of the vehicle and Robert Garay shot Fuentes twice in the back. The killing happened just after midnight April 3, 2019. Fuentes reportedly died at a neighbor’s house in the 2200 block of Beach St. after knocking on the door to ask for help.

Robert Garay plead guilty to second-degree murder and active participation in a criminal street gang. He’s expected to be sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison.

Gabriel Garay and Nathaniel Jara both plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and active participation in a criminal street gang. They are expected to get 13 years and four months in prison. All three have prior strikes under California’s Three Strikes sentencing law. Sentencing is scheduled for April 20th.