3 Vehicle Crash Between Paso and San Miguel 01.18.2024

CHP responded to a report of a three-vehicle traffic collision yesterday afternoon at around 3:48 pm.

The incident occurred on the 101 between Paso Robles and San Miguel, near the Exline road intersection. One of the vehicles was flipped over in the crash, causing a passenger to be trapped inside.

Two ambulances, fire, and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene. The vehicles caused a traffic hazard, prompting traffic to be redirected to the number 2 lane while they were being cleared.

No further information is available at this time of the incident.