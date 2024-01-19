Atascadero City Council Meeting Next Week 01.19.2024

The Atascadero city council’s agenda for next week’s meeting has been released.

The agenda contains only three consent items, and two management reports. The first report is an update on the council goals and actions. These were adopted in June, 2023 after being workshopped and developed earlier in the year. The action plan goes from fiscal year 2023 – 2025.

Areas of focus for the action plan include downtown viability, business support and jobs balance, transparency and accountability in their fiscal infrastructure, public safety, the unhoused population, and more.

Council will be reviewing how successful they have been in implementing their goals for the action plan in the seven months since it has been adopted.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.