Paso Robles Couple Charged with Distributing Fentanyl 01.18.2024

A federal grand jury indictment resulted in the arraignment of 30-year-old Jessica Leigh Alalia of Paso Robles, alongside her boyfriend, 37-year-old Damian Lagunas-Garcia.

The two face multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the indictment, Alalia knowingly distributed fentanyl in May of 2023, which resulted in the death of a victim that the court documented as “R.S.”

The indictment goes on to say that the two used their home in Paso Robles to store, pack, and facilitate the distribution of narcotics, using coded language in text messages to discuss their traffic and sales.

The two could face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison if convicted of all charges. The two pleaded not guilty to all charges, and will remain in federal custody through their detention hearings on January 22nd, and scheduled March 12th trial.