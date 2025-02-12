311 To Perform at CA Mid-State Fair w/Special Guest Iration 2.12.2025

The California mid-state fair has announced 311 is scheduled to perform as part of the Michelob ultra concert series Friday, July 18th.

Tickets for this show at the Chumash grandstand arena will go on sale starting February 14th at 10 am. 311 is a modern rock band from Omaha, Nebraska, and has sold over 10 million albums over the past three decades.

Special guest for this performance will be Iration, a California-based alternative/reggae group formed in Isla Vista, fusing elements of rock, pop, and reggae.

The 2025 California mid-state fair runs from July 16th through July 27th, and this year’s theme is “Off To The Races!”