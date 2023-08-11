4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Parkfield 8.11.2023

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the area near Parkfield yesterday at around 12:17 pm.

According to USGS, the earthquake was located around 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) northwest of Parkfield, with a depth of about 5.9 miles (9.5 kilometers). No injuries or damages have been reported from the earthquake.

Parkfield is known for its magnitude 6 or greater earthquakes due to its central position along the San Andreas fault, sometimes called “the earthquake capital of California.”

The last magnitude 6 earthquake took place in 2004. The San Luis Obispo county emergency services says the quake serves as a reminder to be prepared for earthquakes.

