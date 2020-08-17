Goats Reduce Fire Risk in Salinas Riverbed 8.17.2020

Paso Robles city officials say goats and sheep begin grazing in the Salinas riverbed today to reduce wildfire risk.

The mitigation of vegetation overgrowth is part of the city’s hazardous fuel reduction program.

City officials contracted with the Goat Girls LLC to graze nearly 15 acres of vegetation.

Using a mixture of 250 goats and sheep, the project began at Larry Moore park and is moving north along the river walk to Navajo road and west under the Niblick bridge.

The path will remain open to locals while the animals are grazing the area, but you are advised going near the electric fencing containing the animals.

The animals arrive in Paso Robles today. Crews estimate the grazing will be completed before the end of August.

For more information about the Goat Girls LLC go to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Goat-Girls-LLC-104829254540123/