46 East Road Work 8.18.2020

Drivers can expect delays and temporary lane closures on highway 46 east again today.

Caltrans crews are removing and replacing striping along the highway from east of McMillan Canyon road, to west of Lucy Brown road, in Shandon.

The project is scheduled to run between 8 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon through tomorrow.

According to Caltrans, delays should not last longer than 10 minutes.

Caltrans wants to remind drivers to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.