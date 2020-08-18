Covid-19 in SLO County 8.18.2020

San Luis Obispo county health officials report another death due to coronavirus.

The person was in their 90’s and was residing at a skilled nursing home. The person had underlying health issues. That makes 19 people in the county who have died with corona virus since March. Of those 19 fatalities, 14 victims were over the age of 85. Three were between 65 and 84.

Two were in their early 60’s.

All of those who died had other serious health issues. Underlying issues, is how county health director Penny Borenstein describes it.