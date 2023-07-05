4th of July Celebrations Across the Central Coast 07.05.2023

Public works director and events manager for Paso Robles, Freda Berman, said “This year it’s even more popular than ever,” referencing the fourth of July celebration that took place yesterday in Barney Schwartz park.

Successful fourth of July celebrations kicked off up and down the central coast yesterday, with over a hundred thousand expected to have shown up to the Pismo Beach celebration.

More than a hundred dogs were part of the doggie parade celebration in Avila Beach.

Templeton’s fourth of July parade drew in over 25 thousand attendees according to the chamber of commerce.

Fireworks kicked off in the evening for Paso Robles, Cayucas, Pismo Beach, and Cambria celebrations.