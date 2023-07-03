4th of July Celebrations in SLO County 07.03.2023

Fourth of July celebrations start tomorrow. A reminder that fireworks, including ‘safe and sane’ fireworks are illegal in Paso Robles and Atascadero. But there is a packed schedule of local events to attend this fourth of July.

The city of Paso Robles is hosting a fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz park from 2 to 10 pm. Fireworks at 9:15. Attendance is free.

The Templeton fourth of July celebration begins in the morning at 7 am with a pancake breakfast at the Templeton fire department with a parade at 10.

Atascadero fourth of July music festival at the lake park from 4 to 8 pm; attendance is free.

Cambria will have a fourth of July picnic at Shamel community park from 11 to 6, with races, games, a bounce house, and fireworks after dark

Cayucas fourth of July celebration begins early in the morning; a parade at 10, a barbecue until 6 in the evening, and a fireworks show at 9 at the pier.

Morro Bay is hosting a family fun day at Tidelands park from 10:30 to 5.

Avila Beach hosting a fourth of July pancake breakfast and doggie parade from 8:30 until noon.

Pismo Beach hosting a fireworks celebration at the Pismo pier.

And Arroyo Grande concerts in The Village will kick off this 4th of July with two concerts at Heritage Square park.