Changes to SLO Parking 07.03.2023

Parking in downtown San Luis Obispo is seeing some recent changes.

The first is the rate of parking for downtown San Luis Obispo has been doubled from 2 to four dollars per hour on the street, and 1.50 to 3 dollars per hour in structures.

The city allows local residents to get a free hour as long as they register with the city.

The city has also launched a new gateless parking structure, where cameras photograph the license plate of a vehicle that enters the structure. Customers can then pay at one of the structure’s pay stations, or through an app.

Officials say there will be a “soft transition” period as residents become adjusted to the new system, where there will be little enforcement.