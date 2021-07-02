Romanian Immigrant 7.02.2021

This week, we’ve been talking on KPRL with a Romanian immigrant about her previous life under a socialist regime.

Dora Carey says her ancestors improved their lives by coming to the US and working for seven years. She says her great grandparents came to the United States around 1900. They worked hard, saved their money and returned to Romania. Her great-grandfather worked with horses, and her great-grandmother embroidered lace for women’s head ware. They moved back to Romania, bought land and built a nice home. Forty years later, the communists took the land away and labeled the family as “enemies of the state” because of their wealth.

Dora Carey says she’s surprised to see so many young people in the United States support socialism today, in light of her experience, and that of other immigrants fleeing communist and socialist countries like Cuba, Venezuela and countries in eastern Europe.

Dora Carey now lives in the north county. She’s grateful for her life experiences, but glad she lives today in a free country without secret police and an ineffective socialist economy.