Despite the storms, volunteers with the AARP tax program continue to work at the Vets Hall and Paso Robles city library. The program helps seniors in need to do their tax

For more information or to make an appointment go to: ccfreetax.org.

The free tax service is available only to seniors and others in need who do not have complicated returns. No rentals. No business. Short and simple returns only.

There website: ccfreetax.org, that’s where you make an appointment for Paso Robles or Atascadero.