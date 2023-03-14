Atascadero City Council 03.14.2023

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The council will get an update from city manager Rachelle Rickard on storm issues in the city of Atascadero.

They will also discuss community development block grant funding recommendations.

And the council will get a management report on measure D-20, the sales tax oversight committee will provide the annual report.

The council will also discuss the purchase of 24 replacement body-worn cameras for the police department.

The council will also discuss 2023 strategic planning priorities.

The meeting gets underway at six tonight at the rotunda.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.