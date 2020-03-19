AARP Tax Program 3.19.2020

The AARP Tax Service Program for seniors and others in need has ended abruptly. The last day of tax preparation by the AARP volunteers was last Friday. Those who have appointments to have their taxes done by AARP volunteers will have to find other ways to get their taxes done. Dawn Segal has helped prepare taxes for seniors in Atascadero through AARP for eight years. She says she’s disappointed that the program will not continue this year, but that is order from AARP.

Fortunately, one option has manifested. H & R Block in San Luis Obispo County is offering a discount of up to 50% to those who are left without a tax preparer. Billy Gallant of H & R Block says that people may bring their last year’s return showing that AARP or VITA prepared their taxes last year to their office to get the discount. Gallant participated in the VITA Free Tax Service himself while he studied accounting at Cal Poly back in the 1990’s.

North County seniors and other residents who have appointments to meet with AARP volunteer tax preparers are encouraged to contact one of the H & R Block offices in San Luis Obispo County to learn more about the discount available to anyone who is left without a tax preparer because of the termination of the AARP free tax service.