AFBF Applauds Ruling Halting WOTUS 04.10.2023

Agricultural groups have expressed concerns over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s latest “Waters of the United States” rule – or WOTUS.

The American Farm Bureau Federation filed suit, arguing the law creates confusing standards for “navigable waters” under the clean water act that can impact routine farming operations.

Now, in a separate suit, a judge has granted a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the rule in Texas and Idaho.

AFBF president Zippy Duvall said, “The judge recognized the new rule likely oversteps EPA’s authority.”