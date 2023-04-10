Other Stories This Monday 04.10.2023

On Friday, a car plunged 200 feet off highway 166. One person was killed another injured. That occurred Friday morning around 8:15.

Four county residents busted for drugs Wednesday at the Budget Inn motel in San Luis Obispo. Detectives seized about 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.4 ounces of fentanyl and a glock-style ghost handgun. Four people arrested including 50-year-old Jennifer Wilder of Paso Robles.

Energy experts are predicting gas prices are going up this summer. The price of gas may reach $5 a gallon for regular in California this summer. Gas Buddy says that’s about 50-50.