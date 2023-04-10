Charles Paddock Zoo 04.10.2023

Reinventing the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

Some community leaders are meeting to discuss the future of the zoo and the organization which supports it. Dr. Steve Robinson is the exotic veterinarian who treated animals at the zoo for more than thirty years.

Dr. Robinson says same of those animals live longer than we do. Some of the parrots live 80 years, and some of the tortoises can live 130 years or longer. Dr. Robinson says there are some old animals at the Charles Paddock Zoo. He says some of the spider monkeys are in their late 50’s. This week, we’ll hear from Dr. Steve Robinson and mayor Heather Moreno about the future of the Charles Paddock Zoo, and what that may look like.

They are encouraging others to join the discussion. More on that tomorrow.