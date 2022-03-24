AG News 03.24.2022

As the price of gasoline breaks the six dollar barrier in the north county, many people look for alternatives, but veterinarians are cautioning people against the assumption that we can return to horse travel. Although that was once common in the north county.

The problem is that Americans are much heavier today. Obesity is rampant, even among children.

So where as kids used to ride horses to attend one room school houses in the north county in the 19th century. Today, many kids would have difficulty getting up onto the horse. And many horses would have difficulty carrying a two hundred fifty pound child to school.

One veterinarian says, “Going back to horses does not seem like a feasible solution to dealing with rising gas prices. At least not for many people living today in the north county.”