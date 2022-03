March Madness returns tonight.

In San Francisco this afternoon, Gonzaga plays Arkansas at 4. Then Duke plays Texas Tech after that game.

In San Antonio, Arizona plays the late game against Houston, after Michigan and Villa Nova play at 4:30.

Tomorrow evening in Philadelphia, UCLA plays North Carolina. That’s after the Cinderella team in the tournament, 15th seeded St. Peters out of New Jersey tries to upset 3rd-seeded Purdue.

The Peacocks against the Boiler Makers at four Friday afternoon.