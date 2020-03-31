Supervisor Adam Hill 3.31.2020

Supervisor Adam Hill comes out of hiding. The supervisor admitting that he attempted suicide toward the end of the election, but that he’s recovered, and he’s anxious to return to work as supervisor.

Supervisor Hill barely won re-election in a close race against an unknown candidate, Stacy Korsgaden, who is an insurance agent and is active in the south county.

Hill says he was depressed because of the stress of running a campaign. He makes no mention of the search of his home and office by the FBI. If he’s deemed unfit to serve, or if he changes his mind and decides he doesn’t want to serve after all, the governor will select a replacement. We’ll have to see how the FBI investigation goes.

But after hiding from the media and everyone else for a couple weeks, supervisor Adam Hill tells the Tribune he’s anxious to resume his role as supervisor.