Paso Robles School Board 1.15.2020

The Paso Robles school board met at the PRJUSD office last night. Assistant superintendent Carol Kenyon gave a report on academic performance, and the district policy on homework. She said in the early grades the intent is to encourage students responsibility and self-discipline. The expectation is that elementary student will not be given more than an hour of homework per evening, Monday-Thursday.

Homework becomes more intense at the high school level, but teachers are discouraged from assigning more than five hours of homework per week for each course. Trustee Tim Gearhardt raised the issue of academic performance at the middle school level. He pointed out that Paso Robles middle school tested below the state average. Carol Kenyon said that the test scores improve at the high school level.

Superintendent Kurt Dubost said that his grandchildren attend Templeton schools, and they are overburdened with homework. He says too much homework is discouraging for students.

Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola talked about a new guide for sports in the PRJUSD. She said that fewer than 10% of students participating in athletics participate in random drug testing. She pointed out that all students who participate in sports at Templeton high school are drug tested before the season, and then submit to random drug testing during the season. She said, however, that Templeton is a much smaller school. The sports guide also includes mandates for training for coaches and adult supervisors for the safety of the students.

At the next meeting of the Paso Robles school board, January 25th, the trustees are expected to evaluate the superintendent and their own performance.