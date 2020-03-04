Arnold & Peschong Reelected, Korsgaden Upsets Hill 3.04.2020

Conservatives sweep the San Luis Obispo County supervisors races on Super Tuesday. Supervisor John Peschong reelected by a wide margin, 67-32%. Supervisor Debbie Arnold wins big over Ellen Beraud, 57-43%. But the big upset in the supervisors races occurred in the south county. Stacy Korsgaden narrowly upsets incumbent Adam Hill 51-48%.

Tuesday’s elections gives Republicans a 4-1 majority on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Debbie Arnold said the results send a message. She says, “I think people are just wanting some common sense leadership, and we’re seeing the results of that in this primary election.”

Supervisor John Peschong said, “Walking the precincts I talked with a lot of people and got to listen to the community. When you come from the North County, and you hold values like smaller more efficient government, lower taxes and more personal freedom, those ideas don’t always get the same support in the South County as they do in the North County. We have to come together to make those things happen, and I want to do that in my next term.”

In the South County, insurance executive and community leader Staci Korsgaden upset incumbent Supervisor Adam Hill in a close race.

In the race for state senate, Vicki Nohrden and John Laird are headed for a run-off in the General Election. Nohrden attended the Republican Party celebration in Atascadero to thank the voters of the North County for getting her into the General Election. She said, “We drove down from Monterey County to say thank you to San Luis Obispo County. You’re standing with us and we’re standing with you.” John Laird held a cabinet position in Governor Jerry Brown’s Administration.

In the 24th Congressional Race, Andy Caldwell finished a very close second to incumbent Salud Carbajal in San Luis Obispo County. Carbajal had 49% to Caldwell’s 47% in the the county. That puts those to in a run-off in the General Election. Caldwell said, “I’m running against a career politician, but we have tremendous grassroots support. Doing well in the primary proves to the Republican Party that we’re viable. I wish I had an apartment in the North County. I’m a resident of the southern end of San Luis Obispo County, but to me, this is God’s Country.”

It will take several weeks for the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office to certify Tuesday’s Primary Election results.