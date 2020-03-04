Paso Robles City Council 3.04.2020

Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday night at the Library/Conference Room.

The council celebrated “Read Across America Day” by awarding Angelica Fortin an award for the library’s participation. Fortin told those attending the council Tuesday night, “In the words of Dr. Seuss, ‘The more you read, the more that you will know. And the more you learn, the more places you will go. And I urge you today to go vote.”

The council received a report on Salinas riverbed clean up with some graphic “before and after pictures” of the clean up efforts by city staff and volunteers.

They also got a report on police response time and efforts by city police to keep up with increasing reports of crime in the City of Paso Robles. Police Chief Ty Lewis told the council he’d like an additional ten police officers and another dispatcher.

The council also approved the final vote on the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Development. That was on the consent agenda, and was approved unanimously.

City staff member Shonna Howenstine told the council about efforts to reach out to disadvantaged members of the community to participate in the political process. The council agreed more could be done to enhance communications with the Hispanic and other segments of the city population through social media and other venues.