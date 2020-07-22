Arrested Teen 7.22.2020

Atascadero police arrest a Paso Robles teenager in connection with Sunday’s car chase and crash into a light pole.

Police say they tried to check on a vehicle in the Paloma Creek park parking lot just after 11 Sunday night. The driver took off and the chase began. The car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa road.

The driver ran off toward the Motel 6, carrying what police thought looked like a rifle.

Several other juveniles that were in the car were reportedly detained.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Paso Robles resident. He has not been identified because of his age.