Covid-19 SLO Update 7.22.2020

San Luis Obispo county reports 63 new cases of the coronavirus. Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta described the situation in the north county to Paso Robles city council last night.

Out of 285,000 people living in the county, 1369 have tested positive for covid-19. So far, seven people in the county have died who had the virus. Most had significant underlying issues and were over the age of 70. At least 2 were in their 90’s.

Worldwide, about 608,000 people have died from the coronavirus. That’s out of 7.8 billion people.

During the Spanish flu epidemic in 1916-1919, the world population was about one quarter of today’s number, 1.9 billion. In that epidemic between 50 and 100 millions people died.

Testing continues at the Paso Robles library study center located at 36th and Oak streets. That’s a pop-up testing center open from 9-4 Tuesday through Thursday. Appointments are required. Go to emergencyslo.org to make an appointment to get tested for covid-19.

Testing continues from 7-7 Monday through Friday at the Vet’s Hall in San Luis Obispo.