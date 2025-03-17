Arroyo Grande Police Arrest Man For Lewd Acts With a Minor 3.17.2025

ARROYO GRANDE PD PRESS RELEASE MAR 14

The Arroyo Grande police department arrested a man Thursday afternoon for lewd acts on a minor.

In a release sent out on Friday, the department says they arrestsed 67-year-old Steven Jeffrey Ruhl, an Arroyo Grande resident, for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 by means of force or fear. The department says this was after a thorough investigation into a sexual assault allegation.

The release says Ruhl was arrested at the San Luis Obispo airport after returning from a business trip.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail, and his bail was set to a hundred thousand dollars.