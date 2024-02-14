Atascadero Approves Proclamation of Local Emergency Related to Storms 02.14.2024

The Atascadero city council approved an item that was added to its consent agenda several days prior to the meeting.

The added item is proclaiming the existence of a local emergency related to the storms that struck the county starting February 3rd. While much of the city’s infrastructure handled the storm, a large landslide occurred at the embankment of San Marcos road between Los Altos road and the entrance to Oak Ridge Estates.

By declaring the local emergency, the city is able to pursue grant funds to assist with repairs, which are estimated to cost between $500 thousand and $1 million.