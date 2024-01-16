Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Hosting State of the City Event 01.16.2024

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced that the state of the city event is scheduled for February 2, 2024.

The event will take place at the Colony Theater in Atascadero from 7:30 am to 9:30 am. Speakers will include mayor Heather Moreno, city manager Jim Lewis, community development manager Phil Dunsmore, superintendent of the Atascadero unified school district Tom Butler, and more.

Citizens can use this as an opportunity to gain insight and information into the city’s vision for the future.

Atascadero chamber of commerce president and CEO, Josh Cross, will serve as the host.