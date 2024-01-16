Highway 46 Construction to Cause Lane Switch For a Few Months 01.16.2024

Traffic on highway 46 east will be seeing a detour in the next few months.

Due to construction on highway 46 east, eastbound traffic will be directed towards the newly constructed westbound lanes of highway 46. This switch will go from just east of the Shandon rest area to just west of the Cholame “Y.”

Businesses will remain open during this shift, although minor delays should be expected for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Caltrans says the shift is anticipated to last until early summer this year.