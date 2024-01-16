Protecting What Matters 01.16.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

Henry Rodgers, Chief National Correspondent with the Daily Caller. Inside look at the 2024 Trump Presidential Campaign. Discussion of Monday’s Iowa Presidential Caucus results. What to watch for in the upcoming primaries and GOP efforts to take back the senate and hold onto the house.

Melinda Sokolowski & Brandy Graham of CAPSLO. Supportive Services for Veterans Families Program. CAPSLO’s New Family Resource Center. POPS Parent Education Groups.