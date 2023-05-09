Atascadero City Council 05.08.2023

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The council will discuss the appointment of James R. Lewis as city manager. Lewis previously served as assistant city manager under Wade McKinney.

Lewis left to become city manager in Pismo Beach. So, Jim Lewis will return to Atascadero to take over for city manager Rachelle Rickard who is retiring in July. That’s about when Lewis will start work in the rotunda.

The council will also discuss weed abatement tonight.

Tonights Atascadero city council meeting begins at six.

You can hear the meeting live on KPRL beginning at six.