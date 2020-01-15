Atascadero City Council 1.15.2020

After nearly two hours of discussion, the Atascadero City Council unanimously approved a new drive through for Human Bean Coffee on El Camino Real just north of Curbaril. The Conditional Use Permit was approved by the Planning Commission, but appealed by Mayor Heather Moreno because of all the recent controversy over drive-through restaurants and the noise and traffic problems associated with them. Councilwoman Roberta Fonzi recused herself because she lives within 500 feet of the proposed drive-through.

The council heard from Dr. Lord, a sound expert, who assured the council that the proposed drive-through will not disturb nearby residents. The council grilled Dr. Lord about sound measurement and brilliantly colored graphics he shared with the council. Several neighbors, including Al Fonzi, expressed concern about the noise in the early morning hours. Fonzi said he lives in one of the oldest Colony Homes in Atascadero. It has no air conditioning, so he leaves the windows open at night during the summer to cool it off.

Although the Atascadero Planning Commission approved 24-hour operation, Pamela Jardini, one of the operators of the drive-through, says Human Bean Coffee plans to operated only within the hours of 5:00 am and 9:00 pm.

Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the Conditional Use Permit for the The Human Being Coffee Drive-through. The vote was 4-0, with Roberta Fonzi abstaining because she lives near the proposed coffee shop.

The Atascadero City Council also approved the Fiscal year 2018-2019 Audit, and the Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Road Report.