Atascadero City Council 11.22.2022

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. The council will make a proclamation recognizing the 35th anniversary of Coats For Kids in San Luis Obispo county.

The council will also get a management report on the north county broadband strategic plan. Atascadero and Paso Robles each invested $100,000 in the project. The state has awarded them a 2 hundred thousand dollar grant to cover that investment. Broadband will involve laying conduit and fiber optic cables in the streets of Paso Robles and Atascadero to enhance the quality of internet service for businesses, schools, homes and health professionals.