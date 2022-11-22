Rodeo – The Great American Tradition 11.22.2022

To many, rodeo is a great American tradition.

It’s a celebration of the old west and the skills required of the men and women who made a living running cattle in the western states.

In September, John Hansen talked on KPRL about the Creston rodeo, he said it has grown a lot over the last 25 years. The Creston rodeo turned out to be a great success this year.

In northern California, Alameda county supervisors are banning the practice of wild cow milking. Three years ago, the Alameda county supervisors banned mutton busting. That’s an event where small children ride large sheep.

Eric Mills is coordinator for Oakland’s action for animals organization. He says, “It’s animal abuse.” He says, “Can you imagine if they did this to dogs. Why is it ok to do this to baby calves, horses and cows?”

Rodeo performers would argue that no one cares more about the animals than those on western ranches.