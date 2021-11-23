Lynn Compton 11.23.2021

Did you see pictures of the San Luis Obispo county supervisors chambers for the redistricting hearing on Friday? It was packed. But board chair Lynn Compton says the crowd behaved themselves.

Yesterday, some KPRL listeners shared experiences they had at the meeting, how some angry attendees verbally attacked others for supporting a map which will redraw the supervisors district.

November 30th the supervisors will discuss those two maps in greater detail.

Tomorrow, Compton talks about the process, and also about the way elections will be held for supervisors in light of redistricting.