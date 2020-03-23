Atascadero City Council 3.23.2020

Tomorrow night, Atascadero city council gets a report on a survey done about putting a sales tax on the ballot in November.

That meeting gets underway at six tomorrow evening at the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00. If you attend the meeting, you may find the chairs separated by a wide margin. Social distancing continues in the rotunda.