San Luis Obispo county has ordered an additional 100 ventilators to avoid a potential shortage due to corona-virus.

Air traffic is way down at the county airport. Thursday, airport officials say the passenger load was about 25% of its normal load. That’s because of the corona-virus scare.

Because of the threat of the virus, COLAB’s 11th annual dinner scheduled for Thursday evening is postponed. No word when the dinner will be held, but it will not be Thursday evening.