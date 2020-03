Atascadero City Council 3.24.2020

TONIGHT, THE ATASCADERO CITY COUNCIL WILL GET A REPORT ON CORONA-VIRUS IN THEIR CITY.

ALSO ON THE AGENDA OF TONIGHT’S MEETING AT THE ROTUNDA, A PROPOSED SALES TAX WHICH MAY GO ON THE BALLOT IN NOVEMBER.

ATASCADERO MAYOR HEATHER MORENO TELLS KPRL THAT THE CITY HAS HIRED A CONSULTANT TO SURVEY RESIDENTS TO SEE IF THEY SUPPORT AN INCREASE IN THE SALES TAX

THE ATASCADERO CITY COUNCIL MEETS TONIGHT AT THE HISTORIC ROTUNDA, BEGINNING AT SIX THIS EVENING.

YOU CAN HEAR THE MEETING LIVE TONIGHT HERE ON AM 1230 KPRL.

THE CITY DISCOURAGING PEOPLE FROM ATTENDING THE MEETING. IF YOU WANT TO COMMENT, YOU CAN CALL THEM. THEY HAVE A NUMBER LISTED ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE WITH INSTRUCTIONS HOW TO DO IT.